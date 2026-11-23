PingPong has launched Currentz, letting banks offer collections, payouts, and FX under their own brand, as its volume passed USD 300 billion.

Currentz gives banks access to PingPong's global payments network through a single API, allowing them to offer business customers global and local multi-currency collections, payouts, and foreign exchange without building the infrastructure themselves. Banks keep their brand, customer relationships, and systems, while PingPong provides the underlying network, and CIMB and KBank are already using the model.

What Currentz offers banks

The product draws on PingPong's 82 financial licences, covering Asia-Pacific, the EU, and other core trade markets, and direct connections to more than 260 banks and financial institutions. Banks can access collections, payouts, FX, acquiring, cards, and treasury services in supported markets, with global collection accounts in more than 30 currencies and local accounts in more than 40 currencies, including in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

PingPong also offers sector-specific approaches for ecommerce, digital entertainment, online travel, and consumer brands, works with more than 600 ecosystem partners, and provides local support from 44 offices in 18 countries. According to the company, the model lets banks avoid spending years acquiring licences and building local payment rails market by market to offer cross-border payments to their business clients.

Growth in Asia-Pacific

PingPong now processes more than USD 300 billion a year, up 80% year-on-year, for over 750,000 businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. In Asia-Pacific, where it has teams in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia, licences in Singapore and Malaysia have helped Malaysian customer numbers rise 500% and transaction volume 300%, while Singapore volume rose 400% year-on-year.

According to PingPong, local licences allow businesses in markets such as Malaysia and Singapore to collect, pay out, and convert funds in local currency directly rather than through offshore entities, making payments cheaper and faster to settle. Jianqin Shu, APAC CEO and Group Partner at PingPong, stated that the company's progress in Malaysia and Singapore shows what local licences, local teams, and bank partnerships can achieve, and that Currentz brings the same infrastructure to banks. Founded in 2015, PingPong has its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore.