Singapore-based treasury platform Finmo has partnered with J.P. Morgan Payments to use the bank's global infrastructure for cross-border payments, collections, and foreign exchange (FX) on its platform. The collaboration supports Finmo Treasury and the Finmo Business Account, allowing businesses, including SMEs and groups with several entities, to view cash, currencies, and liquidity movements in real time.

Payments, collections, and FX

Through the partnership, Finmo's clients can collect payments in more than 40 currencies and make payouts in more than 120 currencies across more than 160 countries. They also gain access to institutional FX pricing and liquidity. Payment activity flows into Finmo Treasury, where finance teams can see cash positions, upcoming obligations, and movements across all accounts, entities, and currencies.

J.P. Morgan Payments, which combines treasury services, trade and working capital, blockchain, and card and merchant services, processes nearly USD 12 trillion in payments a day and operates in more than 160 countries and 120 currencies. Finmo is licensed as a Major Payment Institution by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and businesses move more than USD 1 billion through its platform each month.

Treasury tools for growing businesses

David Hanna, Co-Founder and CEO of Finmo, said global businesses need to understand their financial position and make decisions on cash, currencies, and payments with the right context. He added that the partnership strengthens the infrastructure behind these flows, while Finmo Treasury gives clients a view of their wider financial position, a combination he said had previously been out of reach for most growing businesses.

Christine Tan, APAC Head of FIG Sales at J.P. Morgan Payments, said the bank's global network and cross-border capabilities allow it to support fintechs helping businesses with complex treasury needs. The collaboration follows Finmo's launch of its Business Account for Singapore businesses without a dedicated finance team, and the opening of its global headquarters in Singapore in September 2026.