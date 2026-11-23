Mastercard announced two developments carried out with Ant International through Antom, Ant International's merchant payment and digitalisation platform. The first is a live consumer transaction in which an AI agent completed a purchase based on verified consumer instructions. The second is a completed pilot in Singapore of Mastercard Agent Pay for Machines (AP4M), which tested how businesses can control and authorise purchases made by their own AI agents.

Both initiatives address the same question for agentic commerce: how merchants and other participants can confirm who an AI agent represents, what it is allowed to do, and whether it is operating within those limits. As agents move from experimentation towards real-world transactions on behalf of consumers and businesses, the companies describe verification of agent identity and authority as a core requirement for the ecosystem.

A verifiable record of consumer authorisation

The live transaction consisted of an AI agent buying a cup of coffee based on the intent the consumer had captured in advance, with acceptance supported by Antom. The payment ran on Mastercard Agent Pay with Verifiable Intent, producing a record of what the consumer had authorised the agent to do.

Mastercard Agent Pay combines network tokenisation, authentication, and consumer intent. Within that framework, Verifiable Intent is designed as an open, standards-based, and protocol-agnostic trust layer, intended to make consumer authorisation verifiable for merchants and other parties involved in agent-initiated transactions.

Delegated purchasing for businesses

For businesses, the issue centres on delegating purchasing authority to an agent while retaining control over what it buys and how much it spends. Payments also need to keep pace with machine commerce, as agents increasingly transact directly with digital services and other machines.

Mastercard introduced AP4M in June 2026. The product allows businesses to issue credentials to their AI agents, define permitted purchases and spending limits, and enforce those limits at the point of payment. Each transaction generates an auditable record, and merchants can identify the business an agent is acting for.

The Singapore pilot follows a live demonstration of AP4M by Mastercard at Cloudflare Connect. During the pilot, Antom enabled an AI agent to use AP4M's credentialing, policy controls, and payment authorisation functions to buy digital services within parameters set by the business.

Implications for merchants

According to Joyce Bo, Executive Vice President, Core Payments, Asia Pacific, at Mastercard, AI agents are already able to complete payments, and the more pressing challenge is building the trust needed for consumers, businesses, and merchants to adopt them. Bo added that the work with Ant International applies safeguards across both consumer and business payments by giving users more control over what their agents are authorised to do.

Chunmao Zhu, VP, Technology & Business, at Antom, noted that the collaboration could prompt merchants to reconsider how they deliver value, including reaching customers through AI agents and offering services in smaller, flexible units that agents can discover, combine, and purchase. Antom draws on Ant International's AI-native solutions across payments, accounts, FX, treasury, and growth operations.

Taken together, the two initiatives apply the same principles of identity, authorisation, and accountability to both consumer and business use cases. The companies stated that the work is also intended to support an open, interoperable approach to agentic commerce as adoption grows.