Under the partnership, India-based Razorpay has added Tabby, a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) network operating across the Middle East, to its cross-border payments stack. Indian exporters selling to customers in the UAE can now offer two instalment options at checkout: four interest-free payments or up to 12 monthly payments. Merchants do not need to establish a business entity in the UAE to offer the payment method and can continue to manage cross-border payments and settlements through Razorpay.

Merchants operating on Shopify can make Tabby available without additional development work. Businesses using other ecommerce platforms need to share basic order and product details with Razorpay at checkout. The company coordinates onboarding and approval with Tabby on the merchant's behalf. Once approval is granted, exporters can activate the payment method directly from their Razorpay dashboard.

BNPL demand in the region

The integration responds to established consumer behaviour in the Gulf. Industry data cited by the companies puts BNPL adoption at around 39% in the UAE and 42% in Saudi Arabia. For exporters and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, aligning checkout options with local payment preferences is presented as a solution to reduce drop-offs and make purchases easier to complete.

According to Rahul Kothari, Chief Operating Officer at Razorpay, Indian businesses expanding abroad have traditionally had to adapt to each market's payment infrastructure, which often meant setting up new entities and banking relationships. Kothari argued that the payments stack should instead adapt to the customer, noting that UAE shoppers increasingly expect to pay in instalments. The official described the Tabby integration as a step towards allowing Indian businesses to sell in any market without rebuilding their operations for each one.

Zarik Nabi, Chief Commercial Officer at Tabby, pointed to the existing audience for Indian brands in the UAE, which is home to millions of non-resident Indians (NRIs). Nabi added that around two in three adults in the UAE hold a Tabby account, giving Razorpay merchants access to an established base of BNPL users.

Part of a wider cross-border offering

The Tabby integration builds on Razorpay's existing services for exporters. These include support for international payments through Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as a Multi-Currency Account that allows businesses to hold earnings in foreign currencies. Razorpay, an omnichannel payments platform founded in 2014, positions these tools as a combined proposition covering how Indian businesses sell, collect payments, and grow internationally.