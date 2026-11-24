Germany-based Pliant has secured over EUR 200 million in debt financing capacity through deals with Ascory Bank and Viola Credit.

The B2B payments provider has obtained the additional capacity through three separate transactions, two with Ascory Bank AG and one with Viola Credit. According to the official press release, the arrangements are intended to support rising credit card payment volumes and customer credit lines across Europe, as well as to provide a refinancing base for the company's further expansion. Pliant expects the combined facilities to cover its anticipated European growth for at least the next two years.

Financing both sides of card issuing liquidity

The structure of the package reflects the specific liquidity requirements of commercial card issuing. An issuer extending credit to business customers needs capital to fund the outstanding balances on those cards, while also having to post collateral to meet settlement obligations with card schemes. Pliant has obtained secured financing against both, a model the company says allows it to process higher transaction volumes while keeping its funding arrangements scalable.

The two facilities from Ascory Bank, which has worked with Pliant for more than six years, address each of these requirements separately. The first is a securitisation structure backed by receivables from Pliant's European corporate credit card business. The second covers collateral requirements linked to Visa's card settlement process, through the Visa Prefunding Solution, and is designed to help Pliant manage the liquidity needed as card transaction volumes increase.

The third transaction extends Pliant's existing growth debt facility with Viola Credit and includes an option to raise the available financing capacity further.

Debt financing alongside the Series C round

The new arrangements follow Pliant's recently announced Series C funding round of approximately EUR 69 million, which the company has allocated to international expansion and the development of its AI-powered payment infrastructure. While the equity round is directed at market expansion and product development, the debt facilities are tied specifically to the balance sheet needs of the European commercial card business. In practice, this separates the funding of Pliant's growth initiatives from the funding of its card book, with the latter now supported by structures linked directly to receivables and scheme settlement collateral.

Malte Rau, CEO and co-founder of Pliant, said the firm's financing infrastructure needs to scale in line with its European business, adding that the agreements give Pliant greater capacity to meet customers' payment needs as it expands its commercial card operations. Lukas Diehl, Head of Corporate Clients at Ascory Bank, noted that both companies have grown considerably over the course of the partnership, describing the new financing as a flexible arrangement intended to support Pliant's continued growth. Elad Friedman, Managing Director at Viola Credit, said that the company will continue supporting Pliant in the process of expanding into new verticals and markets while retaining its presence in Europe.