India-based payments company Cashfree has introduced Cashfree Wallet, a consumer-facing product that lets AI agents complete payments for users under predefined conditions. For each task, users set a budget and rules covering the payment amount, the number of payments, and how long the authorisation lasts. Bill payments are available at launch, and the company plans to add travel, food, grocery, and ecommerce use cases. According to Cashfree, more than 100 personal agents and bot builders have already integrated the wallet.

Addressing the payment step in agentic commerce

The launch targets a gap Cashfree has identified in how AI agents interact with checkout flows. The company reports that AI agent traffic on its checkout has grown 16-fold during the current financial year. Users already rely on agents to order groceries, book cabs, and pay bills.

In these scenarios, agents can search for options, compare prices, and fill a cart, but they usually stop at payment. At that point the agent sends the user a QR code or payment link, or asks for card details. Cashfree says agent-led payments have therefore been either convenient or secure, but not both. Sending the transaction back to the user interrupts the delegated task, and sharing card details with an agent creates security risks. In the company's view, delegation only works if trust holds through to the final step, and this matters most in payments.

Cashfree Wallet is built around upfront consent: before the agent acts, the user approves a budget and a set of rules for that task, defining how much can be spent, how many payments can be made, and how long the permission stays valid. Users receive an alert for every payment an agent makes and can revoke access at any time.

The agent never sees the user's card, UPI, or bank account details. Because payment credentials stay out of the agent's reach, the agent can only execute payments within the parameters the user has approved.

Positioning and next steps

Cashfree describes itself as a payments platform for businesses and consumers, and now for the AI agents acting on their behalf. Cashfree Wallet is its first consumer-facing product in this direction, and the company has said more developments are planned. The roll-out starts with bill payments, with travel, food, grocery, and ecommerce to follow. The company has not given a timeline for these additional categories.

For agent developers, the wallet provides a payment layer they can integrate without handling users' payment credentials directly. For users, it adds controls over the spending limit, payment frequency, and duration of each authorisation.