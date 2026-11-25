Lianlian DigiTech and Visa have completed a B2B purchase using an AI agent-specific tokenised credential, and Lianlian has launched LianLian XCard.

In the transaction, LianLian XWorker, an AI agent registered in the Visa Agentic Directory, obtained an agent-specific tokenised payment credential through Visa Intelligent Commerce Connect and completed a live office supply purchase in Asia-Pacific. Combined with agent identification and business-defined controls, the credential lets businesses decide what an authorised agent may buy and how payment is made.

From controlled purchases to agent-initiated payments

The transaction builds on an earlier live purchasing journey in which Lianlian DigiTech's AI agent, LoopX Pay, identified a purchasing need, evaluated suppliers, placed an order, and completed payment within predefined spending limits and approval requirements. The companies say these capabilities can help small and medium-sized businesses simplify routine purchasing and payments while keeping control over spending.

Stephen Karpin, President, Asia Pacific at Visa, stated that trust will be essential for businesses to adopt AI agents in commerce with confidence, and that the collaboration combines Visa's B2B payment capabilities with Visa Intelligent Commerce Connect to support secure, controlled agent-initiated payments. According to Karpin, this gives small and medium-sized businesses in Asia-Pacific new ways to simplify purchasing and expand their reach.

LianLian XCard for business spending

Eligible clients can now apply for LianLian XCard, powered by Visa Intelligent Commerce, through LianLian XWorker. The card helps businesses manage spending across teams and projects with tools including card limits and transaction thresholds, and customers can link their LianLian XPay wallet so authorised AI agents can pay with the card within business-defined parameters. Selected AI-related benefits are planned for eligible customers.

Tim Shen, Co-President of Lianlian DigiTech, stated that as agents take on more of the work behind commerce, from evaluating options to making payments, security, trust, and control must remain fundamental, and that LianLian XCard brings AI-powered financial capabilities closer to companies' everyday needs. Hong Kong-listed Lianlian DigiTech and Visa will continue exploring uses across procurement, supplier payments, and other B2B workflows.