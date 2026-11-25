Visa has launched Visa Recurrent, a subscription management solution that connects consumers, financial institutions, and participating merchants across the recurring payments lifecycle. The service allows consumers to view and manage eligible recurring payments through their bank's digital channels. It is now available to participating financial institutions in Asia-Pacific.

Kiwibank as launch issuer

New Zealand's Kiwibank is the launch issuer for Visa Recurrent, integrating it into its mobile banking app and internet banking, so customers can manage recurring payment commitments through channels they already use. Mark Stephen, Chief Customer Officer – Retail at Kiwibank, said the bank is always looking for practical ways to make managing money easier, and that bringing the capability to its customers shows what organisations can achieve when they focus on customer outcomes.

Through participating financial institutions, consumers can see a consolidated view of eligible recurring payments, such as streaming, fitness memberships, software, and household bills, and take supported actions within their banking app. When consumers take these actions, participating merchants may receive notifications and use redirects to engage with the customer directly.

Demand for recurring payment controls

According to Visa research conducted with Askable in October 2026 among 400 New Zealand consumers, one in three New Zealand consumers say they have continued paying for a service they no longer use, and 86% want their bank to provide tools to help them manage recurring payments. T.R. Ramachandran, Head of Products and Solutions, Asia Pacific at Visa, said consumers should not have to search across websites, apps, and customer service channels to understand or manage their subscriptions.

Ramachandran added that Visa Recurrent helps financial institutions bring visibility and control into the digital banking experiences consumers already use, while giving banks another way to strengthen their relationship with customers. The solution adds to Visa's existing subscription management services, which include Visa Stop Payment Service and Visa Subscription Manager.