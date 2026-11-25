US-based Meta has introduced Muse, its AI assistant, to UK users. Muse is an agent that can carry out tasks for consumers, including online shopping, booking travel, and sending emails. It is available as a standalone app and directly within WhatsApp, Meta’s messaging platform. Users can give the assistant a name, an appearance, and a personality, and connect it to the apps they already use, such as email, calendar, and retailer apps.

The UK rollout follows the product’s launch in the US. There, Muse has been downloaded millions of times and has ranked first on Google’s free app store and second on Apple’s. According to Meta, use cases include chasing refunds, renewing car insurance, searching for cheaper energy deals, and managing school calendars.

Retail integrations and agentic commerce

Meta has signed agreements with several UK businesses, including Marks & Spencer, Currys, Sainsbury’s, and easyJet. These agreements let Muse access the companies’ apps and navigate their websites more easily, and where a company does not offer a connector app, the agent accesses the merchant’s website instead. The model places an AI agent between consumers and merchants at the point of purchase, with the agent acting within the permissions the user grants.

Meta has stated that Muse cannot make a purchase or send an email without the user’s approval, and connects only to apps the user authorises. According to the company, the app has no visibility of users’ passwords or payment methods and does not share conversations with advertisers. At the same time, a separate ‘security agent’ checks Muse’s actions against the permissions the user has granted.

Regulatory scrutiny in the UK

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said they held discussions with Meta before the launch about its obligations under UK law. On 24 November 2026, the ICO, the UK’s data protection regulator, said Meta had committed to a voluntary monitoring and reporting scheme. The CMA said its engagement had led to changes intended to make the app’s terms and conditions fairer. Its chief executive said the authority would monitor the service closely and would act to protect UK consumers if concerns arose.

In the week before the UK launch, Reuters reported that Meta employees had raised concerns about the app’s performance. In one case, a staff member received a reminder to reply to a message from a relative on Signal, an encrypted messaging app. In another, Muse delivered a message containing random bank account balances. Meta said internal testing is central to product development and allows it to put safety and privacy protections in place before public release. The majority of the issues Reuters reported are understood to relate to a bug that has since been fixed.

Underlying model

Muse runs on Muse Spark, the first model developed by Meta’s superintelligence AI lab. In a social media post on 22 November 2026, the company’s chief AI officer pointed to the risk of humanity losing control over AI systems that can improve themselves autonomously. The official said the technology industry needed to make progress on AI safety, security, and alignment, the last of which refers to ensuring AI systems adhere to human goals and values.