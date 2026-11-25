Mastercard and Banque Bemo Saudi Fransi have launched locally issued Mastercard cards for eligible government employees in Syria.

The cards, issued by Banque Bemo Saudi Fransi (BBSF), allow eligible cardholders to make payments in Syria and internationally wherever Mastercard is accepted. The launch follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding focused on government card issuance, and Middle East Payment Services (MEPS), based in Jordan, provides the issuing and acquiring processing infrastructure and operational services.

International acceptance for government employees

Adam Jones, Division President, West Arabia at Mastercard, stated that the launch is another step in expanding access to internationally accepted payment capabilities in Syria, extending Mastercard's network to eligible government employees through locally issued cards. According to Jones, it reflects Mastercard's commitment to supporting a more connected and inclusive payments landscape.

Andre Lahoud, CEO of BBSF, stated that working with Mastercard allows eligible government employees in Syria to access locally issued cards with international acceptance, giving cardholders more choice and convenience wherever Mastercard is accepted in Syria and abroad. According to Lahoud, the launch reflects the bank's aim to build long-term relationships with the people and institutions it serves.

Syria's return to global card networks

Visa and Mastercard launched international card payments in Syria in August 2026, after the US lifted the country's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism. The designation, imposed in 1979, had remained a major deterrent to international banks and investors even after Washington terminated its comprehensive sanctions on Syria in December 2025, while retaining targeted measures.

In August 2026, Mastercard and QNB Group completed an international card transaction in Syria, demonstrating that the infrastructure was ready to accept internationally issued Mastercard cards. Mastercard has also launched Mastercard Gateway in Syria. Syria's central bank has described the move from restoring international card acceptance to issuing local cards as a milestone in developing the country's electronic payment system.