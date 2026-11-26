Klarna has expanded its partnership with Visa, making its payment options available to merchants using Visa Acceptance Platform.

Under the expanded agreement, businesses that process payments through Visa Acceptance Platform can now activate Klarna at checkout through their existing set-up. The service is available to merchants in the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe. These merchants can offer customers three Klarna payment methods: pay in full, interest-free instalments, and longer-term financing, with no need to build or maintain a separate integration with Klarna.

Klarna, which describes itself as an everyday finance network, said flexible payment options are increasingly becoming a standard part of checkout for the businesses concerned. In addition, the integration gives merchants access to Klarna's latest features.

Removing the separate integration step

The arrangement addresses a practical issue for merchants. Each new payment method usually has to be connected and managed on its own. Edgar Verschuur, Global Head of Acceptance Solutions at Visa, noted that payment acceptance should be simple, adding that growing demand for more ways to pay creates friction and challenges for many merchants. In Verschuur’s view, bringing Klarna onto Visa Acceptance Platform allows merchants to build modern payment experiences from a single platform.

For Klarna, the integration provides access at scale. David Sykes, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna, said the move places Klarna inside an acceptance platform used by hundreds of thousands of businesses, describing it as a further step in making Klarna available wherever merchants process payments. Distributing through existing payment acceptance infrastructure lets Klarna reach this merchant base without each business having to add it individually.

Building on an existing relationship

The partnership extends earlier work between the two companies, including the launch of the Klarna Card in 2025. According to the announcement, the latest step is part of a longer-term plan to bring Klarna into Visa's acceptance ecosystem as Klarna continues to expand its network.

The agreement also fits a broader pattern in Klarna's 2026 activity, which has focused on extending its presence across different points of commerce. In May 2026, Klarna brought flexible payments to Google Search and the Gemini app. More recently, in November 2026, the company was preparing XS2A v2 to replace its legacy open banking API.