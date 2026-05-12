Klarna has integrated its flexible payment options into Google's Gemini app and Google Search in the US via Google Pay.

The integration enables consumers shopping within these Google surfaces to access instalment-based payment methods directly at checkout, without leaving the platform.

Extending BNPL into AI-driven commerce environments

Previously, users navigating Google Search or the Gemini app faced a binary checkout experience: pay with a card or exit the conversation to complete a purchase elsewhere. Under the new arrangement, Google Pay users will see a Klarna button at checkout within these environments, offering two core payment structures, a four-instalment interest-free option and longer-term financing for higher-value purchases. Both options are subject to an affordability check at the point of underwriting.

In addition, the integration is built on the Universal Commerce Protocol within Google Pay, a framework designed to support open standards for AI-powered commerce. Klarna and Google have positioned this as part of a broader infrastructure approach for so-called agentic commerce.

This is not the first collaboration between the two companies. Prior integrations have included Google Pay, Google Store, Google Play, and Google Cloud, establishing an ongoing commercial relationship that now extends into Google's AI-facing consumer products.

Implications for payments infrastructure in AI interfaces

The move reflects a structural shift in where and how purchases are initiated. As AI-driven surfaces such as search assistants and conversational tools gain traction among consumers, payment providers face pressure to embed their products within those environments at the infrastructure layer, rather than relying on redirect-based flows. Klarna's positioning as a flexible payments provider within Google's AI ecosystem suggests a strategic intent to establish a presence in commerce environments before they reach mainstream scale.

For the broader BNPL sector, the integration raises questions about access and standardisation: whether open protocols such as the Universal Commerce Protocol will enable wider participation from other payment providers, or whether early-mover integrations will define the default checkout experience across Google's growing suite of AI products.