Voice AI platform ElevenLabs has expanded its use of Stripe to introduce usage-based billing, supporting a shift to pay-as-you-go pricing as the company scales its platform for enterprise customers. ElevenLabs, which has recently surpassed USD 500 million in annual recurring revenue, uses Stripe across payments, subscriptions, global expansion, and its voice marketplace.

The company adopted Stripe Billing at an early stage to monetise its text-to-speech service for creators and publishers. As its customer base grew to include enterprise clients deploying conversational agents at scale, it extended its use of Stripe Billing for subscription management. The latest expansion introduces usage-based pricing, under which customers purchase credits upfront and draw them down as they consume ElevenLabs' products. Stripe Billing enables charges to be calculated based on the number of AI tokens consumed, giving developers a flexible model that aligns revenue directly with product usage.

Full revenue cycle management

Beyond billing, ElevenLabs uses several components of Stripe's revenue suite. Stripe Invoicing handles flexible billing terms, Stripe Tax automates global tax calculation and collection, Stripe Sigma supports revenue performance analysis, and Stripe Revenue Recognition manages accrual accounting. Together, these tools cover the full revenue cycle across both product-led and sales-led commercial motions.

CEO and co-founder Mati Staniszewski said the expanded partnership aims to address the need for a billing model that could scale alongside the company's growth.

Marketplace and agent commerce

ElevenLabs operates a global marketplace through which voice actors license their voices for commercial projects and receive payment when developers and companies use them. Stripe Connect handles onboarding, payouts, and compliance across regions for this marketplace.

The company is also making Stripe functionality available directly to its own customers. Businesses using ElevenLabs can build voice agents capable of handling real-time conversations, including processing payments and issuing refunds through a Stripe integration. Stripe also supports global payments for ElevenLabs across cards, bank transfers, and local payment methods, including UPI in India, alongside Link, Stripe's consumer wallet. Radar for Fraud Teams is used to manage fraud controls and risk performance.

Industry context

The partnership reflects a broader shift in how AI platforms are approaching monetisation. Usage-based billing, which ties revenue to actual consumption rather than fixed subscription tiers, has become increasingly common among AI infrastructure and API-driven businesses as customers seek pricing models that align costs with the variable nature of AI workloads. For platforms managing both direct subscriptions and marketplace payouts across multiple geographies, consolidated billing and compliance infrastructure reduces operational complexity as they scale.

ElevenLabs' decision to make Stripe's payment capabilities available to its own customers also points to a growing pattern in which AI platforms embed financial functionality into their products, enabling downstream businesses to monetise more rapidly without building payment infrastructure independently.