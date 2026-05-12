Brazil-based payments firm Elo Servicos has selected Bank of America, Bradesco, and UBS BB to manage a potential US IPO.

The move positions Elo as one of the more significant listings to emerge from Brazil's payments sector in several years, though the company has stated no formal decision has been made and that it continuously evaluates strategic alternatives and capital markets opportunities.

Elo is equally owned by three Brazil-based lenders, Banco Bradesco, Banco do Brasil, and Caixa Econômica Federal, which restructured their respective holdings in 2025 in preparation for a potential listing. The firm operates a domestic card network with 34 million active cards and competes directly with Visa and Mastercard in the Brazilian market.

Revised ambitions after a five-year pause

According to Bloomberg, the current offering target of up to USD 500 million is notably scaled back from Elo's earlier ambitions. In 2021, the company explored a US listing at an estimated valuation of approximately USD 4 billion, seeking to raise around USD 1 billion. That process did not proceed, as Brazil's IPO market entered a prolonged hiatus attributed to elevated interest rates and sustained outflows from Brazilian equities.

The broader market context remains cautious. Two Brazil-based fintechs that listed in the US in early 2026 have both seen their share prices fall more than 35% from their respective debut levels, with AGI having reduced the size of its offering prior to listing. On the domestic side, energy infrastructure firm Compass Gas e Energia priced the first IPO on the Brazilian exchange since 2021 in May 2026, though shares declined on their first trading day.

From debit-card challenger to diversified payments network

Elo was founded over a decade ago as a joint venture between its current owners, with the primary aim of reducing the fees that Brazil-based banks paid to international card schemes. Its card base grew largely through distribution via its owners' retail banking customers, and received a further boost during the COVID-19 pandemic through the disbursement of government social assistance via the Caixa Tem application.

The company historically relied more heavily on debit cards than its international counterparts. That dependence has since been challenged by the rapid adoption of Pix, Brazil's central bank-operated instant payment system, which has displaced a significant volume of debit card transactions. In response, Elo has broadened its offering into adjacent payment services.

Should the IPO proceed, it would represent one of the more closely watched capital markets tests for Brazil's fintech and payments sector, given Elo's domestic scale, its state-affiliated ownership structure, and the mixed reception that recent Brazilian listings have received in US markets.