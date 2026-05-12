India-based fintech infrastructure provider Decentro has integrated Unlimit's payments platform, a global financial infrastructure company, to extend cross-border payment capabilities to its partners across Europe, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Through the integration, Decentro's partners can access Unlimit's payment network and a range of local alternative payment methods across those regions through a single connection.

The partnership is aimed at Indian fintechs and digital platforms scaling internationally. This segment faces structural barriers, including fragmented regulatory requirements, disparate local payment rails, and high-latency settlement cycles. The combined offering is designed to allow businesses to accept locally preferred payment methods, including Pix in Brazil, SEPA Instant in Europe, and regionally dominant e-wallets in the Asia-Pacific region, without requiring multiple local entities or separate third-party providers.

Infrastructure and capabilities

The integration combines Decentro's licensed payment infrastructure with Unlimit's payments stack, providing a programmable layer for payment acceptance and fund orchestration. The two companies jointly handle multi-currency conversion, local compliance, and smart routing to allow businesses to settle transactions with the speed and precision of a domestic operator in each market.

Unlimit's CEO for global payments, Irene Skrynova, said the partnership was designed to give businesses an end-to-end global payments capability. The company highlighted its mission to provide programmable rails that make hyper-local market depth accessible to every business, ensuring that moving value globally is a matter of code, not geography.

Adding to this, Decentro's founder and CEO, Rohit Taneja, noted that the integration focuses on addressing the demand from customers seeking access to high-fidelity financial infrastructure for global expansion.

Market context

The partnership addresses a significant and growing opportunity. Southeast Asia's digital economy is projected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030, while Africa's digital payments economy is expected to reach USD 1.5 trillion by the same year, according to figures cited in the announcement. Despite the scale of these markets, businesses seeking to operate across them have historically faced substantial operational complexity.

The agreement reflects a broader trend in cross-border payments, where infrastructure providers are increasingly positioning consolidated, API-accessible stacks as an alternative to the fragmented arrangements that have characterised international payment acceptance. For Indian businesses in particular, access to regulated local payment rails in multiple markets through a single integration represents a material reduction in time-to-market and compliance overhead when expanding internationally.