Under the agreement, merchants using Trust Payments can connect to domestic payment rails run locally by OKTO PAYMENTS in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Argentina. The arrangement covers both local payment methods and local card processing, giving merchants the possibility to reach these markets through a single relationship instead of setting up separate arrangements in each country.

Locally licensed infrastructure across six markets

OKTO PAYMENTS has built its Latin American presence one market at a time. It operates as a locally licensed and regulated entity in each jurisdiction where it is active, and its direct processing capabilities serve merchants in ecommerce and other operationally complex verticals, where local expertise, compliance, and processing performance determine whether a merchant can operate at scale.

According to the announcement, the partnership goes beyond payment acceptance: Trust Payments' merchants also gain access to OKTO PAYMENTS' infrastructure for instant pay-ins and pay-outs, treasury and liquidity management, and settlement. For merchants active in several markets, bringing these functions together provides a consolidated view of balances and exposures. Payments, treasury, and settlement then no longer need to be reconciled across separate systems.

Both companies present the agreement as a response to the fragmented nature of Latin America's payments landscape. Caroline Kane, CCSO, OKTO PAYMENTS, said that the region comprises multiple regulatory regimes, banking systems, and payment cultures, and that the company has built and operated its infrastructure in each market individually. According to the official, partners such as Trust Payments are looking for dependable local depth rather than another gateway.

Steve Grech, CEO of Europe at Trust Payments, made a similar point, stating that expansion into the region cannot treat it as a single payments market, as each country has its own payment preferences, infrastructure, and regulatory requirements. The company expects the partnership to support businesses growing across the region and to help them offer customers the payment methods they expect to use locally.

Distribution and merchant reach

For OKTO PAYMENTS, the agreement opens a distribution channel into Trust Payments' merchant portfolio. That portfolio spans ecommerce, FX, and trading, iGaming, and other complex verticals. These overlap with the sectors OKTO PAYMENTS already supports through its direct processing operations.

For Trust Payments, the partnership extends its proposition beyond its UK and EU footprint, giving merchants a route into six Latin American markets through one provider relationship, backed by locally licensed entities and domestic payment rails in each jurisdiction. The model also combines acceptance, pay-outs, treasury, and settlement in a single set of infrastructure. This makes the agreement relevant for merchants that manage liquidity and funds flows across several countries at once, not only for those seeking new acceptance methods.