Klarna has partnered with Corendon Airlines to offer flexible payment options to passengers in seven European markets.

As of November 2026, Klarna's payment options are available at checkout on the Corendon Airlines website for passengers booking from Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Poland, and the UK. Klarna, which describes itself as an ‘everyday finance network’, has indicated that the service will be extended to additional markets, although no specific countries or dates have been disclosed.

Payment options at the point of booking

The integration lets passengers choose from four ways to pay: settling the full amount upfront, paying within 30 days, splitting the cost into three interest-free instalments, or using a financing option. Availability of each option varies by market, so the choices presented at checkout will not be uniform across the seven countries.

Passengers who pay with Klarna can also track their bookings through the Klarna app, which consolidates orders in one place. Therefore, part of the post-purchase experience sits within Klarna's interface as well as within the airline's own channels.

Nicole Defren, Head of Europe at Klarna, said the partnership aims to give passengers clear visibility of how much they will pay and when.

The current launch covers only the airline's website. Erkan Erbay, CFO of Corendon Airlines, said the company plans to add Klarna to its mobile app after the web deployment, as part of the ongoing development of its digital booking channels. Erbay presented the addition of Klarna as a way to offer payment options that suit different passenger needs.

The launch coincides with two booking periods for the airline: winter sun travel and early reservations for summer 2027. Corendon Airlines operates a network covering 170 cities across 45 countries. Passengers booking from the seven launch markets can now use Klarna's payment options across that route network.

Several other air service businesses offer Klarna payment options at checkout. In the past year, Klarna collaborated with two other airline companies: in November 2025, with Lufthansa Group, a European air company, and recently, in July 2026, with Southwest Airlines, this time offering solutions in the US market.