Marex has launched a global payments platform for banks, corporates, and institutional clients after receiving FCA authorisation for payment services.

The platform supports cross-border payments in more than 150 currencies, combining Marex's institutional FX pricing with payment processing and routing technology, and is designed to handle both fiat and digital currencies. Clients can connect electronically or through a Marex client portal, with access to multiple payment rails and end-to-end payment tracking, and client onboarding is due to begin.

Payments for banks, corporates, and trading clients

For banks, the platform provides access to international payment capabilities, including in emerging and frontier markets. For corporates, it extends Marex's existing FX, treasury, and investment services to include international payments, while institutional trading clients gain an additional service alongside their existing relationship with the group.

Greg Tsimbler, Deputy CEO of Capital Markets and Global Head of FX and Payments at Marex, stated that global payments are a significant growth opportunity, and that the market is ready for a technology-led provider combining financial infrastructure, institutional FX capabilities, and compliance controls. According to Tsimbler, the platform also creates an opportunity to support banks and institutional clients with cross-border payments in more than 150 currencies.

Expanding Marex's services

Carsten Hils, Co-Head of Global Payments at Marex, stated that the launch is an important milestone as Marex expands its payments capabilities, and that the aim is to give clients flexible ways to connect to cross-border payment infrastructure, bringing together FX pricing, payment processing, and access to different payment rails through a single Marex relationship.

Nasdaq-listed Marex provides market access, infrastructure services, and liquidity across commodity and financial markets through clearing, agency and execution, market making, and hedging and investment solutions. It has access to more than 60 exchanges, over 3,400 active clients, and more than 3,000 employees in over 50 offices across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In October 2026, Marex also launched an over-the-counter rolling spot crypto product alongside its execution, clearing, and financing services.