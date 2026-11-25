Neem has secured a seed investment from ADB Ventures to expand its B2B digital payments platform for businesses in Pakistan.

Pakistan-based Neem, which helps businesses receive, manage, and pay out money digitally, will use the funding from ADB Ventures, the venture capital arm of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), for product development, team expansion, and onboarding more enterprise and merchant clients. The company serves more than 70 enterprise clients in logistics, utilities, insurance, manufacturing, and retail.

Closing the gap in business payments

Pakistan has expanded digital consumer payments through Raast, the State Bank of Pakistan's instant payment system, and mobile wallets, but business payments have lagged. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, over-the-counter payments through bank branches and agents accounted for 71% of retail payment value in the first quarter of 2025, and companies going digital must integrate separately with banks, wallets, payroll providers, and reconciliation tools.

Neem's API-first platform combines collections, disbursements, a programmable ledger, and finance workflows, connecting with companies' existing systems to automate settlement and reconciliation in real time. According to the company, as businesses digitise payments, the suppliers, small merchants, and gig workers they pay are brought into the formal financial system, and the platform is designed for businesses of all sizes, including women-owned businesses and micro-entrepreneurs.

Earned wage access and financial inclusion

As part of its lending portfolio, Neem also offers employees access to wages they have already earned, focusing on blue-collar workers in industries with large workforces and aiming to reduce reliance on informal borrowing. Emma Fan, ADB Country Director for Pakistan, stated that the next step for Pakistan's digital payments is ensuring that businesses of all sizes benefit, and that Neem is helping enterprises move away from cash and fragmented systems.

Vladimira Briestenska, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Neem, stated that Pakistan's businesses are ready to go digital but have been held back by infrastructure, and that ADB Ventures' support will help Neem build the infrastructure enterprises need to collect, pay, and reconcile money at scale. ADB Ventures invests in early-stage technology companies across Asia and the Pacific, focusing on sectors including fintech, agricultural technology, climate resilience, and inclusive growth. Founded in 1966, ADB is owned by 69 members, 50 of them from the region.