Stripe is reportedly discussing a tender offer that could value it at more than USD 200 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. According to the report, the transaction is likely to be completed in early 2027. Discussions are ongoing, however, and the valuation could still change.

At USD 200 billion, the company would be valued approximately 26% higher than the USD 159 billion level set in its previous tender offer.

Liquidity for employees while private

Stripe uses tender offers regularly. The company has arranged share buybacks on several occasions to give employees the opportunity to sell part of their holdings. These buybacks let staff realise some of the value of their equity while Stripe remains a private company, without the need for a public listing.

The proposed transaction would be funded differently from the previous round. According to The Wall Street Journal, existing investors are expected to purchase some of the shares. In the earlier repurchase, Stripe used part of its own capital. If existing investors take part this time, current shareholders would finance at least some of the employee liquidity, rather than the company's own resources covering all of it.

Valuation context and AI-related commerce

The reported figure would raise the valuation set through Stripe's tender offers again. Because the company is not publicly traded, these transactions act as a reference point for how investors in the private market price its equity. A move from USD 159 billion to more than USD 200 billion would therefore mark a notable revaluation of the business between the two rounds.

The talks also come as Stripe pursues deals aimed at expanding its role in AI-related commerce. Negotiations are still in progress, so both the final valuation and the completion date may change.