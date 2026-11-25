Sezzle has launched Sezzle Anywhere in Canada, a subscription giving shoppers a virtual Visa card to use BNPL wherever Visa is accepted.

Sezzle Anywhere is a monthly subscription that gives shoppers a multi-use Sezzle Virtual Card for Buy Now, Pay Later purchases online and in store, including Tap-to-Pay with Apple Pay and Google Pay. It is available in English and French in every Canadian province except Quebec, and includes the benefits of the Sezzle Premium subscription along with retailer deals and extra Sezzle Rewards.

From closed-loop to open-loop BNPL

The product builds on the closed-loop Sezzle Visa Prepaid Card, which Sezzle introduced in April 2026 with Marqeta and which works only at participating, integrated retailers. The prepaid card is issued by Peoples Trust Company under licence from Visa, and Sezzle Anywhere can be used at Canadian merchants that accept Visa, with certain exclusions. Apple reported in May 2024 that contactless payments such as Apple Pay were accepted at more than 90% of Canadian retailers.

Sezzle Anywhere also works with Sezzle Up, Sezzle's opt-in credit reporting option. When eligible users opt in, every Sezzle Anywhere repayment is reported to Equifax Canada, so payments can count towards their credit history. Since a soft launch in October 2026, more than 18,000 Canadian shoppers have joined Sezzle Anywhere, according to the company, and subscribers have made purchases at more than 10,000 merchants.

Access to BNPL beyond partner retailers

Patrick Chan, General Manager of Sezzle Canada, stated that shoppers know which payment option works best for them and want to use it wherever they shop. According to Chan, consumers already see the value of flexible financing for their budgets, but access has been the barrier, which Sezzle Anywhere aims to address.

Sezzle Anywhere is a paid monthly subscription that renews automatically and can be cancelled at any time, with access continuing until the end of the paid month. Sezzle offers point-of-sale financing and digital payment services through an app that lets users shop, earn rewards, and access financial education.