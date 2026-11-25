The memorandum of understanding (MoU) sets out a framework for Ant International and BNY to deepen their collaboration across real-time treasury, liquidity, and payments. Together, they intend to examine solutions covering treasury management, round-the-clock foreign exchange, and interoperable global payments.

Tokenised money market funds and deposits are in focus

The companies said the areas under consideration may include tokenised deposits and tokenised money market funds (MMFs). They may also cover broader interoperability between tokenised and traditional MMFs. Any work in these areas depends on internal approvals at both companies and on applicable regulatory approvals.

Beyond tokenisation, the two firms identified scope to extend 24/7 FX capabilities. They also plan to address changing global payment requirements through emerging payment channels and digital payment tools, and to expand their relationship through investment and liquidity solutions.

The focus on interoperability suggests that the partners are examining how tokenised instruments could operate alongside traditional money market products, rather than as a parallel system. This is relevant for corporate treasurers who need liquidity to move across both formats.

Combining institutional cash management and real-time treasury

Kelvin Li, General Manager of Platform Tech and Senior Vice President at Ant International, pointed to BNY's experience in institutional cash management, which, combined with Ant International's background in real-time treasury management and investment, is expected to support improved liquidity and 24/7 cross-border settlement for customers.

Commenting on the partnership expansion announcement and MOU goals, Carolyn Weinberg, Chief Innovation & Market Transformation Officer at BNY, said the collaboration aligns with BNY's aim of helping clients manage changes in payments and treasury management.

Scale of the two businesses

Ant International offers payment, account, foreign exchange, treasury, and growth solutions, which it describes as AI-native. These are supported by its own foundation models, security architecture, blockchain-based treasury solutions, and a mobile payment ecosystem.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and has operated for more than 240 years. It serves over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all of the top 100 banks globally.

Recently, in November 2026, Ant International signed another MoU in partnership with NETS, agreeing to explore agentic commerce and how NETS wallet users could allow agents to initiate and end payments.