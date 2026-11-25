Square Australia, part of Block, has partnered with National Australia Bank (NAB) to simplify banking and payments for Australian businesses. The partnership will initially give eligible NAB customers using Square access to Square's flexible transfer feature, which lets them choose when their available funds are sent to their NAB Business Transaction Account.

Transfers set around trading hours

From February 2027, businesses will be able to set a close-of-day time for each day of the week, with Square starting the transfer of available funds to their NAB account 15 minutes later. NAB's current standard settlement time is 9:30 pm AEST daily. The feature is aimed at businesses such as restaurants and cafés, which often trade outside standard hours and need to pay suppliers the following morning.

Square applies transfer limits of AUD 5 to AUD 50,000 (USD 3 to USD 32,500) a day, with new sellers limited to AUD 5,000 (USD 3,250) a day until they qualify for a higher limit. Flexible transfers require an eligible NAB account that supports real-time payments and depend on the availability of the New Payments Platform. NAB has opened registrations of interest ahead of the full launch in early 2027.

Connecting banking and payments

Andrew Auerbach, Group Executive Business and Private Banking at NAB, said many hospitality and retail businesses do not operate nine to five, and that their banking and payments need to work around how they do business. He added that flexible transfer is where the partnership starts, and that NAB wants to build on it.

Morgan Kuntze, Global Partnerships Lead at Block, said the partnership connects Square's technology and understanding of sellers with NAB's business banking expertise, and will help find new ways to make managing money simpler for sellers. NAB and Square plan to explore further ways to connect banking and payments and simplify cash flow for Australian businesses.