UAE-based B2B travel services company BizTravex Tourism has received a proposal for USD 5 million in funding, less than a year after it started operating in the UAE. The company provides corporate travel services for businesses, including bookings and customer support. The prospective investor was not named, and the funding is still at proposal stage.

Plans for the proposed funding

According to BizTravex, the proposed funding would support the next phase of its growth. The company plans to expand its B2B travel services and partner network, invest in technology to improve its booking platform, and strengthen customer support and operational capabilities. It also plans to extend its reach to markets beyond the UAE, including other parts of the region.

BizTravex focuses on the needs of business clients, offering simplified bookings and responsive support for corporate travel, rather than serving leisure travellers. The company is based in Dubai, which it describes as a suitable base for a business travel company given the city's role as a regional business and travel hub.

Corporate travel services for businesses

Ankur Bhatnagar, Co-Founder and CEO of BizTravex, said reaching this stage in under a year is an important stage for the company, and that BizTravex aims to bring more efficiency to corporate travel. He added that businesses need integrated travel solutions that are simple, reliable, and tailored to their requirements, and that the funding offer supports the company's approach and strengthens its plans to change how companies manage business travel.

The company is targeting a growing market. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), business travel spending across the Middle East rose 23% in 2025, making it one of the strongest-performing segments of the region's travel and tourism sector. WTTC has said continued investment in infrastructure, connectivity, and business tourism will be important to maintaining this growth.