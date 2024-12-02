Klarna has partnered with Lufthansa Group, a European airline group, to offer customers the choice to select Klarna at checkout when they book travel experiences.

The initiative is facilitated by Klarna’s integration with Adyen, and starting in November 2025, Lufthansa Group customers can choose flexible BNPL payment options at checkout when booking. The initiative offers customers better control over their money by offering the choice to pay in full, pay later, or spread the cost of the journey over time.

Offering Lufthansa customers more choice at checkout

The collaboration highlights de ever-growing demand for smarter and more flexible ways to pay for travel. The launch began earlier this month across Lufthansa Group’s markets, including home locations and a selection of further important ones, with plans to expand across all airlines in the group’s network, including Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, SWISS, and Brussels Airlines by the end of Q2 2026.

As more travellers demand more flexible ways to pay, the alliance expands Klarna’s list of travel brands, including Airbnb, Expedia, Booking.com, and Hotels.com. The global digital bank believes that travel is one of the most meaningful investments that individuals make, and it aims to offer travellers the option to book with more flexibility, transparency, and choice.

Lufthansa Group is committed to placing customer needs and a better booking experience at the centre of this alliance, leveraging its digital features and the partnership with Adyen and Klarna to offer greater choice for travellers. Adyen shares the same goal, expressing positive sentiments about the partnership. Combining its global payments network and infrastructure with Klarna’s payment solutions, Lufthansa Group customers will have increasingly better journeys.

The new options will be available first to customers in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the US, with additional markets to come soon.

