Adyen is the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels.
Service provider type
Payment service provider, payment gateway, alternative payment method, acquirer, processor, issuer, bank
PAYMENT METHODS
Credit cards
Amex, MC, VISA, Cartes Bancaires, JCB, Mastercard, Diners, Discover, UATP, AirPlus, Kalibra, PostePay, SanPaolo, Delta, UP, and more
Debit cards
Bancontact, Dankort, Giropay, Maestro, PostePay, Visa Debit, UP, Cartes Bancaires, US debit networks, Eftpos, Interac
Pre-paid cards
PaySafeCard, PostePay, Cash ticket, Ukash, PayPal, local national brands
Online banking
Yes: Poland, Finland, Sweden, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, UK, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand
E-wallet
PayPal, Alipay, DOKU Wallet, Neteller, Qiwi, Webmoney, Dineromail, WeChat, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayCo, Momo, and more
Mobile / SMS / IVR
SDK and API Checkout solution for iOS, Android and other platforms, supporting all payment methods . Global coverage for SMS and IVR through partners.
Alternative payment methods
All key payment methods worldwide
Offline
Bank transfers in over 30 countries, a selection of local voucher/cash-on-delivery payment methods, ATM payments and cash over the counter.
Connected companies (#)
More information on Adyen's partner companies: https://www.adyen.com/partners
Companies PSP is connected to
Adyen is connected to a number of Ecommerce, Billing, POS and Clienteling platforms such as Magneto, Salesforce Commercecloud, SAP Hybris, IBM, Oracle, and more
Settlement currencies (acquirers)
AUD, CAD, CHF, CZK, DKK, EUR, GBP, HKD, JPY, NOK, NZD, PLN, SEK, HUF, RON, SGD, USD, ZAR, MYR, RUB, BRL
SERVICES
Unique selling points
Adyen provides a single platform across online, mobile and point-of-sale channels, where payment gateway, acquiring services, and risk management are all integrated on the same infrastructure, which is 100% built and managed in-house. By being both an acquirer and a full-service PSP, Adyen maintains a completely unique position in the industry.
Core services
Payment technology provider for ecommerce, POS and mobile, acquiring, risk management, reconiliation, reporting.
Pricing
Pricing is calculated using the Interchange+ pricing model, in which the commission is calculated directly from the card schemes’ interchange fees. So businesses always see exactly what they are paying for every transaction.
Collecting payments
yes
Distributing payments
yes
Fraud prevention (measures)
RevenueProtect is a risk management toolkit that enables merchants to detect and prevent fraud using a combination of rule-based checks and machine learning. RevenueProtect automatically optimises your risk settings based on transaction data, and adapts quickly to new fraud patterns and to your unique business.
Built into the Adyen payments platform, RevenueProtect helps merchants to fight fraud across all their sales channels, reduce chargebacks, and increase conversion.
Fraud prevention partners
Adyen provides built-in solutions: Adyen RevenueProtect
Credit management (services)
N/A
Other services
RevenueAcclerate, Adyen's built-in optimization toolkit, 3D Secure 2.0, recurring and one-click payments using tokenization; mobile SDK; pay out; vouchers; POS solution for face-to-face payments.
Third parties
None, everything is developed and maintained in-house.
TECHNOLOGY
Direct connections
yes
Batch processing
yes
Per order processing
yes
Merchant pages (direct model)
yes
PSP pages (redirect model)
yes
Interface
Web services, SOAP, XML. Reporting in CSV, RSS, XML, PDF and Excel. POS SDK available for iOS, Android.
Security
Adyen is fully PCI Level 1 compliant, conforming to all relevant security standards.
HQ: Netherlands
Year founded: 2006
