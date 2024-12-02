Adyen is the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels.

Service provider type

Payment service provider, payment gateway, alternative payment method, acquirer, processor, issuer, bank





PAYMENT METHODS

Credit cards

Amex, MC, VISA, Cartes Bancaires, JCB, Mastercard, Diners, Discover, UATP, AirPlus, Kalibra, PostePay, SanPaolo, Delta, UP, and more

Debit cards

Bancontact, Dankort, Giropay, Maestro, PostePay, Visa Debit, UP, Cartes Bancaires, US debit networks, Eftpos, Interac

Pre-paid cards

PaySafeCard, PostePay, Cash ticket, Ukash, PayPal, local national brands

Online banking

Yes: Poland, Finland, Sweden, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, UK, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand

E-wallet

PayPal, Alipay, DOKU Wallet, Neteller, Qiwi, Webmoney, Dineromail, WeChat, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayCo, Momo, and more

Mobile / SMS / IVR

SDK and API Checkout solution for iOS, Android and other platforms, supporting all payment methods . Global coverage for SMS and IVR through partners.

Alternative payment methods

All key payment methods worldwide

Offline

Bank transfers in over 30 countries, a selection of local voucher/cash-on-delivery payment methods, ATM payments and cash over the counter.

Connected companies (#)

More information on Adyen's partner companies: https://www.adyen.com/partners

Companies PSP is connected to

Adyen is connected to a number of Ecommerce, Billing, POS and Clienteling platforms such as Magneto, Salesforce Commercecloud, SAP Hybris, IBM, Oracle, and more

Settlement currencies (acquirers)

AUD, CAD, CHF, CZK, DKK, EUR, GBP, HKD, JPY, NOK, NZD, PLN, SEK, HUF, RON, SGD, USD, ZAR, MYR, RUB, BRL





SERVICES

Unique selling points

Adyen provides a single platform across online, mobile and point-of-sale channels, where payment gateway, acquiring services, and risk management are all integrated on the same infrastructure, which is 100% built and managed in-house. By being both an acquirer and a full-service PSP, Adyen maintains a completely unique position in the industry.

Core services

Payment technology provider for ecommerce, POS and mobile, acquiring, risk management, reconiliation, reporting.

Pricing

Pricing is calculated using the Interchange+ pricing model, in which the commission is calculated directly from the card schemes’ interchange fees. So businesses always see exactly what they are paying for every transaction.

Collecting payments

yes

Distributing payments

yes

Fraud prevention (measures)

RevenueProtect is a risk management toolkit that enables merchants to detect and prevent fraud using a combination of rule-based checks and machine learning. RevenueProtect automatically optimises your risk settings based on transaction data, and adapts quickly to new fraud patterns and to your unique business.



Built into the Adyen payments platform, RevenueProtect helps merchants to fight fraud across all their sales channels, reduce chargebacks, and increase conversion.

Fraud prevention partners

Adyen provides built-in solutions: Adyen RevenueProtect

Credit management (services)

N/A

Other services

RevenueAcclerate, Adyen's built-in optimization toolkit, 3D Secure 2.0, recurring and one-click payments using tokenization; mobile SDK; pay out; vouchers; POS solution for face-to-face payments.

Third parties

None, everything is developed and maintained in-house.





TECHNOLOGY

Direct connections

yes

Batch processing

yes

Per order processing

yes

Merchant pages (direct model)

yes

PSP pages (redirect model)

yes

Interface

Web services, SOAP, XML. Reporting in CSV, RSS, XML, PDF and Excel. POS SDK available for iOS, Android.

Security

Adyen is fully PCI Level 1 compliant, conforming to all relevant security standards.



