Local payments platform PPRO has announced the availability of BLIK Pay Later on its platform to merchants and PSPs globally.

With this strategic collaboration, PPRO and BLIK aim to support online retailers in providing deferred payments through a consumer’s banking app. This is set to further solidify BLIK Pay Later’s presence in the domestic ecommerce market in Poland.

Meeting Polish consumers’ payment needs

Integrating BLIK Pay Later into its Buy Now Pay Local portfolio, which was launched at the beginning of November 2025, allows PPRO to facilitate access to the service for a wide range of merchants, leveraging the platform to bring Polish consumers access to their preferred payment methods. Also, this is set to support the growth of their local consumer base.

Talking about the strategic move, Motie Bring, CEO at PPRO, stated that, as expanding in an ever-evolving ecommerce market like Poland requires access to the right local solutions, PPRO intends to offer these services through optimal integration. Including BLIK Pay Later into its Buy Now Pay Local offering will enable PPRO to equip merchants and PSPs with the ability to scale conversion rates through a locally preferred BNPL option while also increasing average order values and growing their operations.

BNPL now a preferred option in Poland

Recent data shows that the BNPL market in Poland is currently experiencing continuous growth, with the value of such transactions reaching nearly USD 1.72 billion in the first half of 2025, and approximately 1.5 million consumers actively using this form of financing. Additionally, the tendency to leverage these solutions for higher-value purchases is seeing a boost, already accounting for 15.7% of the total BNPL market value.

Over 55% of new BNPL users are under 24 years old. This enables merchants providing this payment method to support an expanding consumer base that leverages it as a convenient way to manage financial liquidity.

Furthermore, by 2030, the BNPL sector in Poland is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion, with the upward trajectory anticipated to persist with a projected CAGR of 10% from 2025 to 2030. The market is set to maintain its significant role in the country’s payment landscape.