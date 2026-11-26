Under the agreement, Nasdaq-listed Everli now accepts Revolut Pay on every order placed through its app and website, covering all of the retailers it works with across Italy. Customers who choose this option can complete checkout in a single click and collect RevPoints, the loyalty programme of Revolut. Access to the rewards remains subject to Revolut's terms and eligibility criteria.

Access to Revolut's Italian customer base

The partnership also gives Everli a route to the financials’ app users in Italy. Revolut, which serves more than 80 million customers globally, counts over six million in the country, and Italy ranks fourth among its markets worldwide. Therefore, the customers can now use a payment method that is already part of their daily routine to pay for grocery orders.

For Everli, the arrangement opens a channel to a sizeable pool of digital-first consumers. One-click checkout is intended to shorten the path to a first order, while RevPoints are designed to make repeat purchases more rewarding. Because Revolut carries the full cost of the rewards, Everli can offer a loyalty incentive at checkout without funding it directly.

Everli presents the integration as part of a gradual effort to make its platform more convenient for different customer segments. According to Salvatore Palella, CEO of Everli, a faster checkout should lead to more completed orders. The company also expects the Revolut-funded rewards to support basket size, customer retention, and subscription sign-ups. Palella also pointed to the visibility the partnership gives Everli among the millions of Italians who use Revolut every day, linking the customer convenience improvements directly to the company's growth plans.

Everli operates as an e-grocery technology and fulfilment platform, connecting consumers with grocery retailers through an integrated digital marketplace. The company manages the full logistics chain, from online ordering and in-store picking to last-mile delivery.

The partnership comes shortly after, in early November 2026, an Italian court placed a Revolut unit under judicial administration for a year. The Italian authorities found that illicit funds were moved through accounts held at the bank by people under investigation or convicted crimes. According to the ruling, Revolut was found guilty of inadequate controls, letting 24 individuals hide financial flows of EUR 41.9 million during 2021 and 2026, in cases that include drug trafficking, extortion, and organised crime.