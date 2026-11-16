An Italian court has placed the Lithuania-based European banking entity of UK-based Revolut under judicial administration for one year. The ruling follows findings that people under investigation or convicted of crimes, including mafia-related offences, moved illicit funds through accounts held at the bank. The measure applies only to the Italian branch through which Revolut Bank UAB operates in the country and does not disrupt retail or commercial services, according to Reuters, which reviewed the 39-page ruling. Revolut itself is not under criminal investigation.

Findings on transaction monitoring

According to the ruling, inadequate controls allowed 24 individuals to conceal financial flows totalling EUR 41.9 million between 2021 and 2026, in cases involving extortion, drug trafficking, and organised crime. Over the same period, other lenders filed 265 suspicious transaction reports concerning these individuals, while Revolut Bank UAB filed none.

The court described the deficiencies as serious and found that they were part of a management approach applied repeatedly over time rather than isolated incidents. In its view, this prevented authorities from identifying and freezing illicit funds. Prosecutors attributed negligent conduct to the bank and argued that the absence of adequate controls gave it an unfair advantage over competitors operating appropriate AML systems.

Revolut acknowledged the decision and said it would cooperate fully with the Italian authorities. The company added that it continues to invest in its financial crime systems, transaction-monitoring models, and compliance teams across its markets.

Remediation plan and deadlines

As in earlier Italian cases involving companies in the fashion and logistics sectors, the measure is preventive rather than punitive. It is intended to protect the company while its compliance and control systems are restored.

The court has appointed two judicial administrators with broad oversight and inspection powers. These powers may be extended if the bank does not cooperate fully or if further issues emerge. Revolut must implement a 15-point remediation plan, appoint an internal liaison officer within five days, and submit an action plan within 60 days. The administrators are due to file a preliminary report within 30 days and a full assessment of the bank’s AML controls within 90 days. The measure will be subject to periodic reviews.

Regulatory background in Italy

The case stems from a 2024 inspection by the Guardia di Finanza, Italy’s financial police, into Revolut Digital Assets Europe, formerly RT Digital Securities Cyprus. That entity provides cryptocurrency services to Revolut’s European users. A report completed in December 2024 alleged more than one million breaches of customer due diligence and data retention rules, as well as 60 failures to flag suspicious transactions. The report was sent to Italy’s Economy Ministry, which is responsible for administrative sanctions. Two sources cited by Reuters said the ministry has not formally opened sanction proceedings, as Revolut has until 2027 to file objections.

Italy is a significant market for the group: prosecutors said Revolut has more than 50 million customers worldwide and over five million in Italy. By client numbers, that places it fifth among banking providers in the country and first among foreign banks.

The ruling follows a fine of EUR 11.5 million from the Italian competition authority in April 2026. In September 2026, the company also said it had unwittingly sent customer information to hackers.