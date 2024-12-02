Italy's competition authority, AGCM, has fined several companies within the Revolut group a combined EUR 11.5 million for alleged unfair commercial practices, following an investigation into misleading statements about investment services and aggressive management of customer banking accounts.

Revolut has stated it strongly disagrees with the findings and will appeal the decision in Italian courts.

The fines were structured across three areas of alleged consumer harm. Revolut Securities Europe UAB and Revolut Group Holdings were each fined EUR 5 million for failing to provide customers with clear and comprehensive information about additional costs and limitations associated with commission-free investment products.

A further EUR 5 million was imposed for aggressively managing the suspension, limitation, and blocking of payment accounts while omitting or failing to clearly provide relevant terms and procedures. An additional EUR 1.5 million was levied for failing to explain the requirements and timelines for migrating customers from Lithuanian to Italian bank account numbers.

Investment product disclosure and regulatory background

The AGCM found that Revolut's promotion of zero-commission investment products failed to disclose that these included fractional shares, which differ from whole shares in terms of voting rights, investment risk, and transferability. The authority also found that customers were not informed that certain risk management settings, such as stop-loss and take-profit orders, could not be modified during active investments in crypto assets.

Revolut operates in the EU under a Lithuanian banking licence and is regulated by the European and Lithuanian central banks. A company spokesperson said Revolut remained confident that its communications are clear and transparent, and that the decision would have no impact on its operations or financial position. The fine follows Revolut's receipt of its full UK banking licence in March 2026, after a four-year regulatory process, as well as the company's announcement regarding its organisation licence obtained from Peru's Superintendence of Banking, Insurance, and AFP. This positioned Revolut a step closer to full banking operations in the country.