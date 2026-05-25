Qashio and NEXA AI Lab have partnered to accelerate AI adoption in finance operations across the UAE.

The collaboration targets the gap between AI awareness and operational implementation, with both companies citing the UAE's national AI strategy as broader context for the initiative.

Automating finance operations

Under the partnership, Qashio and NEXA AI Lab will offer businesses access to AI tools designed to improve spend visibility and reduce reliance on manual processes within finance teams. As part of the arrangement, participating businesses will receive a free AI audit to identify areas where automation can deliver measurable operational value.

Qashio has already applied AI to several aspects of its platform. Its AI-powered receipt capture feature automatically extracts data including tax registration numbers, vendor names, and transaction details. The company states this capability reduces manual data entry and saves finance teams more than four hours per week, while improving the accuracy of financial records.

Both companies are also reported to be using ConvoAI, a tool cited as enabling access to data and support outside standard working hours, part of what they describe as a shift towards continuously operational, AI-enabled workflows.

Market context and industry signals

The partnership reflects broader momentum around AI adoption in financial services. According to an industry survey referenced by Qashio, 81% of financial institutions expect AI to be embedded in core operations by 2030. The UAE has positioned itself as an active market for AI development, and the private sector is under increasing pressure to align with those standards.

NEXA brings experience in digital transformation and AI implementation across multiple industries, while Qashio's existing product integrations demonstrate applied use of the technology in spend management specifically. Together, the companies state their goal is to make AI deployment accessible and results-oriented for enterprises and SMEs operating in the UAE.

According to the official press release, Qashio is already using NEXA AI Lab's product offering as part of the arrangement, signalling that the partnership moves beyond a commercial agreement into active shared deployment.