N26 has launched a Travel eSIM product for customers in Italy, offering data roaming plans across more than 100 countries.

The product provides data roaming plans covering more than 100 countries and is accessible directly within the N26 mobile application, without requiring a physical SIM card or a separate application.

The Travel eSIM is available to eligible customers holding an active N26 personal or business account across all membership tiers. Plans are data-only and do not include calls, SMS, or voicemail services, nor do they carry a separate phone number. Activation is tied to the mobile device linked to the customer's N26 account and plans are non-transferable, provided the device supports eSIM technology.

Flexible plans and in-app activation

According to the official press release, customers can select from multiple plan sizes calibrated to their destination and may purchase plans for several destinations in advance. Plans activate automatically upon the device connecting to the local network at the destination, a feature N26 positions as a safeguard against unexpected roaming fees. Regional and global plans are also offered for travellers requiring broader or more flexible coverage.

The eSIM launch sits alongside N26's existing travel-oriented product suite for Italian customers, which includes fee-free card payments abroad, market-rate currency exchange, unlimited free ATM withdrawals internationally, comprehensive travel insurance covering trip delays, interruptions, baggage damage, and medical emergencies, as well as access to more than 1.300 airport lounges worldwide via the N26 app.

Positioning within digital banking

The move reflects a broader pattern among digital banks of expanding beyond core financial services into adjacent lifestyle and travel categories. Through the process of embedding connectivity directly into its existing application, N26 reduces the friction typically associated with sourcing roaming data plans, a process that has historically required interaction with a local or roaming telecoms provider. The eSIM format, which eliminates the need for a physical card and in-store activation, aligns with the fully digital account management model that challenger banks have built their propositions around.

N26 operates across multiple European markets and has maintained a strong focus on the needs of frequent travellers as a key customer segment. The Italian market launch of Travel eSIM extends that positioning into mobile connectivity for the first time, bundling financial and telecoms utility within a single application.