FIS and InvestCloud have launched a joint digital wealth solution integrating AI capabilities, advisor tools, and client-facing experiences.

The solution combines InvestCloud's Advisor Workspace and Client Experience capabilities with FIS's core processing platforms. The integration is made available through FIS Code Connect, which allows institutions to deploy the new offering within their existing technical framework.

Addressing fragmentation in wealth management infrastructure

According to the official press release, the partnership targets a widely acknowledged operational challenge in wealth management: the reliance on fragmented systems and disparate data sources that limit advisors' ability to deliver cohesive client experiences. The new platform is designed to give advisors a connected dashboard that consolidates client data, portfolio positions, compliance requirements, and transaction history, surfacing relevant information in context.

For clients, the solution covers mobile access, secure messaging, and account aggregation across trust, advisory, and externally held accounts. InvestCloud's unified data model underpins agentic AI capabilities intended to surface timely insights and recommended actions for advisors.

Regulatory safeguards and data governance

The platform incorporates built-in security controls, audit capabilities, and data governance features to support supervision and regulatory compliance. In addition, AI safeguards are included to prevent client data from being stored or used to train models, a consideration that has become increasingly significant as financial services firms navigate evolving data privacy expectations and the deployment of AI in regulated environments.

Jim Johnson, Co-President, Banking Solutions, FIS, noted that the goal is to allow institutions to modernise the wealth experience without disrupting the operational foundation already in place. Jeff Yabuki, Chairman and CEO, InvestCloud, also emphasised that the partnership expands the firm's reach to financial institutions seeking to deliver personalised, adviser-led service at scale.

The launch marks a convergence of core banking infrastructure and wealth-specific front-office technology at a time when financial institutions are under increasing pressure to match the digital experience standards set by consumer-facing applications. The extent to which the solution accelerates adoption across FIS's existing client base will be a key indicator of its market impact.