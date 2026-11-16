UK-based industry body The Payments Association has published The Financial Crime Landscape 2026/27 Report, produced by its research team, Payments Intelligence. AI-enabled fraud accounted for 56% of responses across two polls at its Financial Crime 360 conference in November 2026, making it the risk most often identified as rising faster than firms' ability to respond.

Governance of AI used in fraud controls

In a separate Pulse Survey of 100 senior UK financial crime decision-makers, conducted by Opinium between 30 June and 20 July 2026, 41% said the industry lacked practical guidance on implementing AI governance. The report recommends assigning an accountable owner to each AI system used in fraud controls, documenting when staff should intervene, and tracking whether the system misses fraud or blocks legitimate payments.

The report examines how payments firms can keep pace with AI-enabled fraud while overseeing the AI they use to detect it. It also examines where firms want greater regulatory clarity, including how to handle disputes over payments initiated by AI agents. It recommends working through cases involving unclear authority, execution errors, and fraud to identify where current dispute processes need clarification as agent-initiated payments develop.

Real-time data sharing and the Fraud Strategy

In a poll during the conference's Fraud Strategy session, 63% of respondents selected real-time data sharing between firms as the factor most likely to determine the success of the UK's national Fraud Strategy. The conference brought together more than 1,000 attendees, and its live polls and interviews informed the report's findings.

Benjamin David, Head of Intelligence at The Payments Association, said payments firms face two questions: whether their defences can keep pace with how fraudsters use AI, and whether they can show that the AI they use to detect fraud is working. He added that for real-time data sharing, the test is whether a warning spotted by one firm can reach another in time for it to act.