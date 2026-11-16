Wise said its Belgian subsidiary, Wise Europe, has reached an agreement to fully resolve an investigation by the Brussels public prosecutor's office, without admitting wrongdoing. The company disclosed the settlement in its results for the six months to 30 September 2026. Wise confirmed the investigation in June 2026, which concerned potential anti-money laundering failures.

Settlement of the Belgian investigation

The investigation reportedly related to around EUR 500 million in transactions linked to fraud, corruption, and drug trafficking. Belgian prosecutors opened the case after Wise accounts appeared in hundreds of cross-border legal assistance requests from more than 30 countries.

For the six-month period, Wise reported net revenue of USD 1.45 billion, up 23% year on year. Net profit increased by 6% to USD 249.2 million, while profit before tax rose 9% to USD 334.9 million, a 23% margin. Total operating expenses rose 28% to USD 1.15 billion, including approximately USD 15 million in listing costs within general and administrative expenses. Wise moved its primary listing from London to New York in 2026.

Customer and card growth

Active customers increased by 21% to 16.2 million, including 4.1 million new active customers in the period. Customer holdings rose 28% to USD 43.5 billion, including USD 11.4 billion in assets under custody. Card revenue grew 43% to USD 252.0 million on card spend of USD 27.2 billion, up 33%, while transaction expenses fell 12% to USD 229.7 million.

Wise Platform, which provides Wise's infrastructure to banks and financial institutions, added partners including OakNorth and Vivid, and Wise said it has partnered with two of the 20 largest banks in North America. Kristo Käärmann, Co-founder and CEO of Wise, said the company added its ninth direct connection to a local payment system in Malaysia, reducing its reliance on intermediaries and helping it move money faster and at lower cost.