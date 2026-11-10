Klarna has published technical documentation for XS2A v2, a new access-to-account interface for Klarna Bank AB under the EU's revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2). The API will replace Klarna's legacy XS2A API and gives licensed third-party providers (TPPs) a standardised, dedicated interface for account information and payment initiation services.

Built on the Berlin Group framework

XS2A v2 is built on the Berlin Group openFinance (NextGenPSD2) Framework v2.x, a standard used by many European banks for their PSD2 interfaces. According to the documentation, the rollout will take place in phases, with a sandbox release targeted for October 2026 and a production release scheduled for November 2026. Klarna says both dates are planning targets and may change, and that it will update the documentation as milestones are confirmed.

During the transition, the legacy XS2A API and v2 will run in parallel, allowing existing TPPs to migrate without disruption to their services. Klarna has asked providers building new integrations to target v2 directly once it is released in production, rather than integrating with the legacy interface.

Regulatory timelines for the switch

Changes to a bank's dedicated PSD2 interface are governed by the regulatory technical standards (RTS) under Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2018/389. In line with the RTS, Klarna says it publishes the interface's technical specification free of charge at least six months before the production launch, and offers a testing facility for connection and functional testing at least six months before market launch, which stays available during the transition.

Retiring the legacy interface counts as a change to the access interface, so Klarna will notify TPPs as early as possible and at least three months before switching off the legacy API, except in emergencies. The RTS does not set a fixed shut-off date relative to the launch of the new interface, and Klarna says it will announce a firm decommissioning date with at least that notice once the transition is under way.