Ethiopia and Morocco are the latest destinations added to the payment network of Viamericas, a US-based licensed money transmitter that handles international transfers for customers sending funds to family and friends abroad. Recipients in both countries can now collect funds through bank deposits, cash pickup, or mobile wallets, depending on their location. The expansion adds to the provider’s presence in two remittance markets and gives its customers more ways to send money.

Payout options vary between Ethiopia and Morocco

In Ethiopia, which Viamericas identifies as a growing remittance market in Sub-Saharan Africa, recipients can receive money by bank deposit or collect it in cash. In Morocco, funds can be picked up in cash or delivered to a mobile wallet. Cash pickup is available in both countries, while bank deposits are offered only in Ethiopia and mobile wallet payouts only in Morocco. With at least two methods in each market, recipients can choose between receiving funds into an account or wallet and collecting cash in person.

Paul Dwyer, Viamericas’ CEO and Co-Founder, said adding these markets supports the company’s ability to provide families with reliable and flexible ways to send and receive money. The company tied the expansion to growing demand for cross-border payments and said it intends to keep widening access to its services. The move builds on Viamericas’ ongoing investment in its global payment network, with a focus on remittance corridors the company considers important.

Senders gain wider coverage across Africa

For Viamericas’ customers, the update means transfers to Ethiopia and Morocco can now be completed through the same service they use for other destinations, with the payout method set by the recipient’s country. The two markets join a network that already lets senders reach more than 285,000 locations in 95 countries, with transfers available through thousands of agent locations across the US. The addition also widens the company’s coverage in Africa, where recipients can now collect remittances through a mix of account-based, wallet-based, and cash options.

As cash pickup is offered in both countries, senders can use the same payout method across the two markets, or choose bank deposits for recipients in Ethiopia and mobile wallets for those in Morocco. Beyond international transfers, Viamericas’ US agent locations also handle bill payments, cheque processing, and top-up services, so customers can manage several types of payments in one place. The two new destinations extend these services to customers with family and friends in North and East Africa.