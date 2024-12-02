Solidgate has joined SWIFT to improve its Treasury solution and allow businesses to transfer funds internationally in multiple currencies without the need for intermediaries.

Treasury is a part of Solidgate, the global payment orchestration platform, that offers online businesses with international plans the tools they need to better control and manage their money transfers, including multi-currency business accounts, instant 24/7 payments, and mass payouts worldwide.

Improvements and expansion plans

With this move, Solidgate Treasury aims to offer a faster, more secure, and more cost-effective solution for cross-border payments, thus supporting online businesses as they expand worldwide. The solution will connect to financial institutions in over 200 countries, improving international transfers and global reach.

The integration enables payments to be transmitted directly between financial institutions, bypassing integration layers and reducing delays to increase efficiency. A direct result of these fewer touchpoints is the minimisation of risk errors and disruptions in payment flows. This provides convenience for merchants, as they can manage EUR, USD, and GBP on a single platform. SWIFT’s encryption and tracking features allow for secure, reliable, and fast transactions.

To further expand its own solutions, Solidgate recently partnered with Bamboo, a cross-border payment company. The alliance aims to help Solidgate expand across the LATAM region, leveraging Bamboo’s local infrastructure to connect global merchants with consumers across Latin America.

This move allows Solidgate to incorporate Bamboo’s local acquiring solutions and various alternative payment methods (APMs) across markets, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay. In doing so, the company aims to provide merchants on its network with wider coverage, greater redundancy, and uninterrupted payment processing throughout the region.

Alongside its collaboration with Bamboo, in late September 2025, Solidgate partnered with EBANX to boost its expansion across Latin America’s emerging markets. The collaboration was designed to give Solidgate merchants access to local payment networks in more than 13 LATAM countries, such as Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, Argentina, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, and Paraguay, as well as select markets like India. This integration enabled merchants to offer popular local payment options through a single API, including Pix, e-wallets, cash vouchers, instalments, and both local and international cards.