Solidgate, a global payment orchestration platform, has selected Bamboo, a cross-border payment company, to support its expansion strategy in the Latin American region.

As part of this collaboration, Bamboo is set to provide the local infrastructure that Solidgate requires to connect global merchants with consumers across Latin America. The move enables Solidgate to integrate Bamboo’s local acquiring options and a range of alternative payment methods (APMs) across markets such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay. Through this, the company intends to ensure that merchants connected to its network receive broader coverage, increased redundancy, and continuity of processing across the region.

When it comes to Bamboo, being part of Solidgate’s ecosystem allows the company to advance its commitment to offering a secure and efficient payment platform that connects global merchants with worldwide markets. With operations started in LATAM and focused on improving the payment landscape, Bamboo seeks to continue to develop payment solutions that mitigate current challenges encountered by its users and allow merchants to expand their operations beyond borders.

Among the upcoming capabilities that merchants can benefit from, Bamboo and Solidgate mention:

Broader LATAM coverage through a single integration;

Expanded payment options, including cards, APMs, recurring payments, and network tokens, available in select countries;

Scaled reliability, as Bamboo’s infrastructure complements Solidgate’s existing partners;

Accelerated market entry.

Solidgate’s expansion across Latin America

In addition to working with Bamboo, the end of September 2025 saw Solidgate starting to collaborate with EBANX to accelerate its growth across Latin America’s emerging markets. At that time, the partnership was set to provide Solidgate merchants with access to local payment rails in over 13 LATAM countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, Argentina, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, and Paraguay, and select markets such as India. This allowed them to offer popular local payment methods via a single API, including Pix, e-wallets, cash vouchers, instalments, and local and international credit and debit cards.