Solaris SE has selected ACI Worldwide’s ACI Connetic to consolidate all SEPA instant payments on its cloud-native payments platform.

ACI Connetic is a unified solution that integrates A2A payments, card processing, and AI-driven fraud prevention tools within a single, cloud-native architecture. This allows financial institutions to simplify operations, accelerate developments, and meet evolving regulatory requirements with cost-efficiency.

More about the announcement

Solaris SE is a German fintech with a banking licence that supports European businesses to fully embed compliant digital banking services into their products. Its licence and proprietary modular B2B tech stack empowers its partners, including SMEs and large multinational non-financial companies, to offer compliant, customer-centric banking services.

By migrating its instant payments infrastructure to ACI Connectic, Solaris can increase the agility and performance of its banking services. The company sees this initiative as a key step in its growth strategy, as it future-proofs its payment infrastructure, accelerates developments, and increases the value it offers its partners and customers.

This initiative will offer new payment offerings in other markets and improve Solaris’ ability to navigate the regulatory and technological landscape of digital banking. The platform will help Solaris to onboard new BaaS clients faster, embedding financial features into their product landscapes and unlocking new revenue streams.

ACI Worldwide believes that the alliance reflects both companies’ commitment to supporting the future of embedded finance and digital payments in Europe. ACI Connetic provides the resilience and innovation required to drive digital transformations, sustainable growth and long-term growth in an environment of increasing payments complexity and regulatory demands. By leveraging ACI Connetic, Solaris contributes to the next wave of banking developments, offering simple, secure, and scalable financial services to its growing partner ecosystem.

