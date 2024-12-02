PayDo adds US IBANs to its platform

PayDo has added USD IBAN accounts to its platform, available for users through the SWIFT network.

The feature enables professionals and businesses to receive USD payments directly, with no delays from intermediary bank checks. PayDo will also extend its currency support to over 60 national and regional currencies, offering more choice for its customers.

Doubling the list of supporting currencies

The company is aware that clients require practical features for managing international transfers, needing speed, transparency, and versatility. The company aimed to put these values at the centre of its upgrade, introducing USD IBAN via SWIFT to offer infrastructure that adapts to its clients’ everyday lives and needs. Additionally, the solution simplifies the process of holding and moving funds in major currencies, without unnecessary steps or delays.

Those who use the new USD IBAN can send and receive money, hold balances in USD, and exchange funds into other currencies. All transactions will follow PayDo’s internal compliance procedures, eliminating the need for third-party screening and allowing for faster settlements. The new solution is part of a broader goal to improve access to cross-border money movement for companies operating internationally. This, combined with multi-currency accounts, enables users to manage funds in over 60 currencies, including EUR, GBP, JPY, NGN, and AED, from a single platform.

The expanded currency list allows users to receive, store, exchange, and send funds globally with consistent procedures across all supported regions, including payments to partners, vendors, contractors, and institutions in both developed and emerging markets. The feature is now live and available to all verified account holders, and existing clients can access it through their account dashboard, while new clients may register on PayDo’s website.

The initiative follows the company’s achievement of gaining an EMI licence from the MFSA to accelerate its European expansion strategy. This aims to increase trust and credibility among clients, partners, and financial institutions, while also providing opportunities for deeper relationships with European banks.