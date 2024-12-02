Stripe has announced its partnership with Mercari in order to power the global expansion of Japan’s creative industries.

Following this announcement, through the process of integrating Stripe, Mercari will have the possibility to offer users around the world a secure and efficient shopping experience with multiple currencies, local payment methods, as well as consistently high authorisation rates for cross-border transactions.

In addition, Stripe will power Mercari's new `Mercardi Global App`. With Stripe, Mercari will be able to provide localised payment options, from credit cards to popular digital wallets, in multiple currencies around the world. Stripe’s infrastructure is set to deliver high reliability and strong cross-border authorisation rates, while its improved checkout experience will help maintain conversion rates across markets. Security is set to be built in through Stripe Radar, which uses AI to prevent fraud.

More information on the Stripe x Mercari partnership

According to the official press release, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has identified content industries, including anime, manga, games, publishing, and music, as an important growth sector, with a goal of reaching USD 135 million (JPY 20 trillion) in overseas sales by 2033. With this in mind, Stripe will be enabling Japanese businesses such as Mercari to drive this global expansion with the use of a fast, secure, and scalable infrastructure.

The Mercari Global App was developed in order to allow content and entertainment businesses in fields such as anime and gaming to set up stores quickly and sell directly to global fans. The rollout of the product will begin in Taiwan and Hong Kong, before expanding more widely. At the same time, through the use of Stripe’s expertise and suite of solutions, Mercari will be given the possibility to reach customers everywhere with an improved experience. Both companies will remain committed to giving Japanese companies, from marketplaces to the creative industries that are shaping culture across the globe, the infrastructure they need in order to expand internationally.