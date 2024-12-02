PayPal has announced its return to the UK as a unified payment experience for customers, enabling them to shop online and now in-store.

With its new offering, PayPal, which positions itself among the most widely used digital wallets in the UK, aims to make shopping more rewarding for British consumers.

As of 12 November 2025, PayPal customers across the region can access the new PayPal+ loyalty programme. The company also provides Debit and Credit Cards as part of this offering.

Rewarding online and in-store shopping

The launch in the UK comes as a first for PayPal’s loyalty programme, with British consumers being able to benefit from the solution before other users across the world. Free of charge, consumers can sign up to PayPal+ in the PayPal app and begin earning points on both online and in-store purchases. These points can be won almost every time a customer pays with a PayPal balance, their preferred card, or BNPL.

After being redeemed, these points can be spent when consumers check out with PayPal online at shops globally. Every 1000 points equals GBP 10 to spend with PayPal. Additionally, PayPal+ is compatible with other loyalty programmes, allowing points to be stacked and earned on top of other loyalty points.

Developed to reward loyalty without imposing membership fees or redemption limits, PayPal+ focuses on optimising the rewards industry overall. Beginning at the Blue tier, customers can unlock Gold and Black tiers as they earn more points, with each tier delivering larger rewards for users.

PayPal Debit Card: from online to in-person payments

Rolling out PayPal cards comes as a significant milestone in the company’s transformation from an online payment service to a payment method that can be used almost everywhere. Initially available in the UK, the PayPal Debit Card can be utilised globally without PayPal transaction fees. Additionally, when linked to PayPal+, customers can earn 10 times the points by leveraging the PayPal Debit Card when paying for everyday purchases.

The new PayPal Debit Card is set to connect directly to the PayPal wallet, simplifying everyday spend tracking and scaling rewards in a single place. The card will be available through the PayPal app and can be added to make contactless payments with a smartphone.

PayPal Credit now in-store

Available to eligible customers online, PayPal Credit is set to expand with a virtual card and a physical card to pay in-store. Users will be able to collect PayPal+ points and leverage PayPal Credit online and in-store. Also, PayPal’s BNPL offering, Pay in 3, will continue to deliver customers with an additional way to pay online and also earn PayPal+ points.