GoCardless has extended its support for grassroots football with 15 new partnerships with County Football Associations (FA) across England.

The initiative aims to help local teams focus less on late payments and more on building community and healthy habits through sport. GoCardless works together with County FAs to power accessibility, diversity, and inclusion in the game.

Supporting football communities

Football clubs in these counties can use the company’s Direct Debit features for recurring payments, helpful in use cases such as collecting subscriptions, and pairing them to Open Banking payments to take one-time transactions, like tournament registration fees and payment of red and yellow cards.

The GoCardless platform helps clubs automate collections, gain better visibility of their funds, and predict future income while keeping costs down by avoiding cards and their associated fees. This allows more money to be used for the game, which leads to more financial certainty for the clubs and more opportunities for players.

As per the partnerships, the Girls Coaching Centre will be renamed the GoCardless Girls Coaching Centre, with a new GoCardless Hardship Fund offering financial bursaries to low-income GCC players. In Northumberland, the company will support St Peter’s Sports Hub with workshops for coaches in disability games. The Surrey FA has GoCardless sponsoring the Women’s Cup and Discriminated Background Cup, while the headquarters of Sussex FA will be renamed the GoCardless Stadium.

The company deepened its collaborations with FAs in the last year, expanding its alliance with Kent FA by becoming the Official County Cups Sponsor for the adult competitions. Last year, the fintech also joined forces with Total Grassroots and kit manufacturer Kelme to boost financial sustainability for local clubs. Six more County FA partnerships are projected to be announced in the coming months. By optimising their payment processes, GoCardless offers clubs, their staff, and volunteers more time to focus on making a positive impact.

