GoCardless is a global bank payment company. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from startups to household names, to collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than USD 35 billion of payments across 30+ countries.
Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, The UK, EC1V 7EN
Direct bank payment solutions for collecting and managing payments for businesses operating domestically and across international borders.
Merchants (energy, telco, utilities, business services, financial services), PSPs
The UK, EEA, North America, ANZ
2011
Series G; investors: Accel, Adams Street Partners, Bain Capital Ventures, Balderton Capital, BlackRock, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Passion Capital, Permira, Notion Capital, Salesforce Ventures
EMI (Electronic money licences) – API
FCA authorisations under PSRs and ACPR authorisations under PSD2
EMA, UK Finance
The Bank Payment Company
Yes
Direct bank payments; Open Banking
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes (for GC Embed)
Yes
Yes, 3
Yes - AUD, CAD, DKK, EUR, GBP, NZD, SEK, USD
Yes - pricing is country-dependent
Yes
Yes
- ERP integration No
- E-invoicing (automated)No
- FactoringNo
Yes
Yes
Yes
Over 263 million payments processed in 2023
Over USD 35 billion in payments processed annually
