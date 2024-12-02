Company InformationPayments

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from startups to household names, to collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than USD 35 billion of payments across 30+ countries.

Website

www.gocardless.com 

Head office

Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, The UK, EC1V 7EN

Core solution 

Direct bank payment solutions for collecting and managing payments for businesses operating domestically and across international borders.

Target markets

Merchants (energy, telco, utilities, business services, financial services), PSPs

Contact details

sales@gocardless.com 

Geographical presence

The UK, EEA, North America, ANZ

Year founded

2011

Funding rounds and investors

Series G; investors: Accel, Adams Street Partners, Bain Capital Ventures, Balderton Capital, BlackRock, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Passion Capital, Permira, Notion Capital, Salesforce Ventures

Licence type

EMI (Electronic money licences) – API

Standards and certifications

FCA authorisations under PSRs and ACPR authorisations under PSD2

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

EMA, UK Finance

Brand tagline

The Bank Payment Company

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Direct bank payments; Open Banking

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

Yes

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes (for GC Embed)

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, 3

Settlement currencies

Yes - AUD, CAD, DKK, EUR, GBP, NZD, SEK, USD

Instant settlement

Yes - pricing is country-dependent

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

 - ERP integration No

 - E-invoicing (automated)No

 - FactoringNo

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Case studies

Awards

  • Open Banking Expo Awards – Best anti-fraud solution

  • FF Awards – Best Partnership with Plend

  • Pay360 Awards – Best Partnership Initiative

Transactions

Transaction volume

Over 263 million payments processed in 2023

Transaction value

Over USD 35 billion in payments processed annually

