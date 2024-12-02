GoCardless is a global bank payment company. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from startups to household names, to collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than USD 35 billion of payments across 30+ countries.

Website

www.gocardless.com

Head office

Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, The UK, EC1V 7EN

Core solution

Direct bank payment solutions for collecting and managing payments for businesses operating domestically and across international borders.

Target markets

Merchants (energy, telco, utilities, business services, financial services), PSPs

Contact details

sales@gocardless.com

Geographical presence

The UK, EEA, North America, ANZ

Year founded