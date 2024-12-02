US-based Leapfin has joined Airwallex in a strategic partnership aimed at simplifying how businesses unify their revenue data and optimise reconciliation.

By bringing together Airwallex’s financial infrastructure and Leapfin’s AI-enabled revenue accounting platform, the two companies intend to support global businesses in joining payments, accounting, and revenue recognition.

Through this collaborative agreement, Airwallex and Leapfin aim to provide finance teams with the automation and accuracy they require to expand their operations without making compromises.

Airwallex payments now accounting-ready data

Integrating Leapfin natively into Airwallex will allow raw payment transactions to be automatically converted into standardised accounting data. This mitigates the need for finance teams to work with spreadsheets or manual mappings. As a substitute, every transaction goes through Leapfin’s revenue data transformation engine, turning into standardised Universal Accounting Records, supporting more efficient reconciliation and increased reporting accuracy.

Upcoming capabilities and benefits

As part of this strategic deal, Leapfin establishes complete Airwallex payment data together with the rest of a business’s revenue stack, including billing systems, marketplaces, and subscription platforms, into a unified source of truth. This is set to facilitate accelerated reconciliations, global currency normalisation, as well as ERP-ready reporting.

Moreover, with Leapfin’s AI-enabled revenue recognition, Airwallex payment data is actionable in addition to being reconciled. Finance and accounting teams will benefit from real-time revenue insights, utilising Leapfin’s native AI agent, Luca, which supports simplified trend analysis, anomaly detection, and decision-ready reporting.

Early results and development plans

According to Leapfin and Airwallex, early joint customers reported several benefits, including a consolidated view of real-time revenue data, accurate FX reconciliation, accelerated month-end closes, and increased confidence in audit-ready financials.

Speaking about this move, Philipp Reichardt, VP, Enterprise, Americas, Airwallex, noted the company’s commitment to supporting businesses in growing globally without facing financial borders that prevent them from expanding. Teaming up with Leapfin advances this pursuit to finance teams, focusing on ensuring that every transaction processed through Airwallex can be converted into compliant, auditable financials.

For more information about Airwallex, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.