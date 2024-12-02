Gr4vy, a cloud-based payment orchestration platform, has partnered with PayPal to integrate it into its solution.

The collaboration offers Gr4vy customers simple access to PayPal’s suite of global payment solutions, such as PayPal Wallet, Pay Later, and Venmo. This expands the company’s range of checkout options available to customers and allows businesses to drive conversion rates and loyalty with more flexibility.

Expanding customer choice

The alliance reflects the companies’ shared commitment to helping merchants grow their business by offering more choice for shoppers at checkout. With this partnership, PayPal and Gr4vy aim to simplify and modernise the payment stack through scalable, infrastructure-based orchestration.

Leveraging PayPal’s footprint across global markets, Gr4vy merchants meet regional preferences, offer BNPL tools, and allow popular options like Venmo in the US with minimal technical overhead. This aims to support merchants in their goal to grow their business and sell more, leveraging a solution that acts as the foundation for continuous global growth.

This initiative comes as PayPal invested USD 100 million across the Middle East and Africa in a bid to improve its presence in regions with rapidly expanding digital economies. The funds, which are channelled through a combination of minority stakes, acquisitions, venture capital allocations, and technology rollouts, support local businesses seeking to grow online, while also expanding access to digital payments for consumers, and integrating more communities into the formal digital economy.

This follows the opening of PayPal’s first regional hub in Dubai, a facility established to provide businesses ranging from small merchants to large enterprises with payment infrastructure, security services, and connections to international markets. In addition to the regional hub, PayPal Ventures has already invested in several startups across the Middle East and Africa, including Tabby, Paymob, and Stitch.