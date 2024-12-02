PayPal to invest USD 100 million in MEA digital economy

PayPal has confirmed plans to invest USD 100 million across the Middle East and Africa in a bid to improve its presence in regions with rapidly expanding digital economies.

The funds will be channelled through a combination of minority stakes, acquisitions, venture capital allocations, and technology rollouts. The company explained that the initiative is intended to support local businesses seeking to grow online, while also expanding access to digital payments for consumers. Officials noted that the aim is not only to back emerging entrepreneurs but also to integrate more communities into the formal digital economy.

Expansion follows Dubai hub launch

The announcement comes several months after the opening of PayPal’s first regional hub in Dubai. The facility was established in April to provide businesses ranging from small merchants to large enterprises with payment infrastructure, security services, and connections to international markets.

In addition to the regional hub, PayPal Ventures has already invested in several startups across the Middle East and Africa, including Tabby, Paymob, and Stitch. According to company representatives, these earlier commitments reflect PayPal’s intention to maintain a long-term role in shaping financial technology in the area.

Company officials described the USD 100 million plan as an effort to accelerate regional growth by providing tools and partnerships that could help entrepreneurs expand more quickly, reach customers beyond domestic borders, and adapt to new digital opportunities. They added that the expansion is also designed to strengthen links between local firms and the global marketplace.

The investment reflects a more general interest in Middle Eastern and African markets, where ecommerce adoption and digital payments are growing at pace, supported by young populations and increasing internet penetration.

