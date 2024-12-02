Fintech company MOIN has announced that it has expanded its strategic collaboration with Nium, directing efforts towards optimising global remittance and settlement services.

Through this strategic decision, MOIN and Nium seek to improve global payout and collection capabilities, facilitating more efficient, cost-effective, and more transparent international money transfer services for Korean consumers and businesses. Additionally, the two companies plan to simplify settlement for global customers in Korea.

Expansion plans and stablecoin-based remittances

This move will support MOIN in scaling its outbound payouts to key global markets, such as Japan (JPY), the US (USD), Europe (EUR), Australia (AUD), and Canada (CAD). Integrating with Nium will also facilitate access to emerging market currencies across several regions, including Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. Through this, both Korean individuals and businesses will be able to send money to more geographies more efficiently.

Since the start of their relationship back in 2018, MOIN has utilised Nium as a global remittance partner. With this extension, the two companies intend to solidify inbound payment flows into Korea through additional use cases, new service types, and higher transaction volumes in Korean won (KRW) payout services. This will support more reliable KRW settlements for corporate clients and global partners, like marketplaces and platforms.

Furthermore, Nium and MOIN are also exploring stablecoin-based cross-border payment and settlement models, merging the latter’s blockchain expertise with Nium’s global network to create technologies that augment speed, minimise costs, and scale liquidity efficiency.

These initiatives will allow Korean users to benefit from access to cost-effective global remittance services. At the same time, businesses, regardless of their size, including exporters, digital platforms, and financial institutions, will be able to solidify their position in the industry through lower cross-border payment costs, increased settlement speed, and broader service coverage.

Talking about the strategic extension, Ilseok Suh, CEO of MOIN, stated their company’s plans to continue to integrate global networks and payment technologies to grow into a cross-border financial infrastructure connecting Korea and the rest of the world.

