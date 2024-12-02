Company InformationPayments

Nium

Nium, a real-time cross-border payments company, was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the global economy, its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders.

Core solution

Nium's global payout network supports 100 currencies and 190+ countries, 100 of which are in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 35 markets. Its growing card issuance business is already available in over 30 countries around the world.

Target group

  • Marketplaces
  • PSPs
  • Fintechs
  • Banks

Contact details 

https://www.nium.com/get-started

Geographical presence 

Global

Year founded 

2014

Funding rounds and investors 

Nium's latest funding round was a Series D in July 2021, raising over USD 200 million. Its lead investors include Temasek, GIC, and Riverwood Capital.   

    Licence type

    Nium holds regulatory licences and authorisations in more than 40 countries, enabling onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance – independent of geography.

    Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

    Innovate Finance 

      Brand tagline

      Connecting the world to real-time global payments

        Service provider type

        How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

        Cross-border payments infrastructure 

        Payment capabilities

        White-label solution 

        Yes

        Payment methods supported

        Yes, 10+

        Settlement currencies

        Yes, 100+ currencies

        Instant settlement 

        Yes (real-time)

        Payout/disbursements 

        Yes, 190+ payout markets

        B2B payments 

        Yes

        Financial and compliance capabilities

        FX – number of currencies available

        Yes, 100+ currencies

        Multi currencies virtual IBAN 

        Yes

        Instant settlement 

        Yes

        Clients

        Main clients/references 

        Worldpay, Paysafe, Currencycloud

        Awards 

        • The Cards & Payments Awards 2024 - Best Technology Initiative

        • Forbes Fintech 50 List - in 2024 and 2023

        • Financial Times High Growth Companies APAC 2023

        • Fintech Futures PayTech Awards 2022 - Best Cross-Border Payments Solution 

