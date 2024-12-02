Nium, a real-time cross-border payments company, was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the global economy, its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders.
Nium's global payout network supports 100 currencies and 190+ countries, 100 of which are in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 35 markets. Its growing card issuance business is already available in over 30 countries around the world.
Global
2014
Nium holds regulatory licences and authorisations in more than 40 countries, enabling onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance – independent of geography.
Yes
Yes, 10+
Yes, 100+ currencies
Yes (real-time)
Yes, 190+ payout markets
Yes
Yes, 100+ currencies
Yes
Yes
Worldpay, Paysafe, Currencycloud
The Cards & Payments Awards 2024 - Best Technology Initiative
Forbes Fintech 50 List - in 2024 and 2023
Financial Times High Growth Companies APAC 2023
Fintech Futures PayTech Awards 2022 - Best Cross-Border Payments Solution
