Nium, a real-time cross-border payments company, was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the global economy, its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders.

Core solution

Nium's global payout network supports 100 currencies and 190+ countries, 100 of which are in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 35 markets. Its growing card issuance business is already available in over 30 countries around the world.

Target group

Marketplaces

PSPs

Fintechs

Banks

Contact details

https://www.nium.com/get-started

Geographical presence

Global

Year founded

2014

Funding rounds and investors

Nium's latest funding round was a Series D in July 2021, raising over USD 200 million. Its lead investors include Temasek, GIC, and Riverwood Capital.

Licence type

Nium holds regulatory licences and authorisations in more than 40 countries, enabling onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance – independent of geography.

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

Innovate Finance

Brand tagline

Connecting the world to real-time global payments

Service provider type How do you define your company's primary category or technology market? Cross-border payments infrastructure Payment capabilities White-label solution Yes Payment methods supported Yes, 10+ Settlement currencies Yes, 100+ currencies Instant settlement Yes (real-time) Payout/disbursements Yes, 190+ payout markets B2B payments Yes Financial and compliance capabilities FX – number of currencies available Yes, 100+ currencies Multi currencies virtual IBAN Yes Instant settlement Yes Clients Main clients/references Worldpay, Paysafe, Currencycloud